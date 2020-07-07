SCTCC Athletics On Hold Through Fall Semester

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Technical and Community College has announced Tuesday all sports are on hold through the 2020 fall semester due to COVID-19.

The presidents of the Minnesota Colleges Athletic Conference (MCAC) determined that football, volleyball and soccer seasons will be canceled this fall.

SCTCC Director of Athletics Nate Hiestand says the cancellation includes the Cyclones Volleyball 2020 season as well as the Cyclones Men's and Women's basketball fall semester practices and competition.

I know this is a difficult and disappointing time for our student athletes and coaches. They have worked tirelessly through these uncertain times to achieve academically and prepared themselves athletically for the 2020 season. However, the safety of our student athletes must come first and I respect the decision made to look out for the welfare of our students, coaches and staff.

Discussions about potential for a spring athletic season will continue in the near future.

SCTCC has 90 students in Cyclones Athletics and the college is working with each of them to determine the best path for them moving forward.

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association in addition to the MCAC.