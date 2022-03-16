SCSU Parting Ways With Men’s Basketball Head Coach

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University are parting ways with men's basketball coach Matt Reimer.

SCSU Athletics Director Heather Weems announced Wednesday SCSU will not renew the appointments of Reimer and his coaching staff.

We appreciate and thank Coach Reimer for his dedication and years of service as a head and assistant coach for our men's basketball program and all he did for our student-athletes, department, alumni and University. At this time, we will move in a new competitive direction in leadership of our men's basketball program.

Reimer just completed his 8th season as the head coach of the Huskies. During his tenure as coach, Reimer produced a 129-102 overall record with a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019.

He leaves SCSU as the sixth-longest tenured coach in program history and ranks fifth overall in wins.

Prior to his time as head coach, Reimer spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach.

St. Cloud State University plans to begin a national search for its next men's basketball head coach.