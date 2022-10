The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is ranked #10 in the recently released USCHO.com Division I poll. The Huskies moved up from #13 in the last poll. Denver is ranked #1 followed by Minnesota, North Dakota, Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State-Mankato.

The Huskies are 2-0 after posting back to back wins over St. Thomas last weekend. St. Cloud State is off this weekend and will play in Madison against the Wisconsin Badgers October 14-15.