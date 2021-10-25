SCSU Men’s Hockey Climbs to #1, First Time Since March 2019

For the first time since March 2019, the St. Cloud State Men's Hockey program is the top-ranked team in the country in this week's USCHO poll.

The Huskies are 6-2 ahead of this weekend's conference play opener against the Colorado College Tigers in Colorado Springs.

St. Cloud State swept the Wisconsin Badgers over the weekend at the Herb Brooks Hockey Center in St. Cloud, after splitting the series the previous two weeks against the Minnesota Gophers (#7), and Minnesota State (#3).

USCHO Men's Divison Hockey Poll (October 25, 2021)

St. Cloud State Michigan Minnesota State Minnesota-Duluth Quinnipiac North Dakota Minnesota Providence Boston College Nebraska-Omaha Denver Massachusetts Western Michigan Notre Dame Harvard Cormell Bemidji State Michigan Tech Boston University Northeastern

The Huskies are also in the top spot in this week's USA Today/USA Hockey poll.

The only Minnesota Men's Division I Hockey program not ranked this week is the University of Saint Thomas in Saint Paul, playing their first season in D-I.

The Huskies return to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud on November 12th and 13th to host the Mavericks from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

