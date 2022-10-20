Homecoming Continues At SCSU

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Homecoming continues at St. Cloud State University this weekend with events for every sports fan.

Tonight, the Huskies face Bemidji State in volleyball, plus men’s and women’s hockey and men’s and women’s soccer plays through the weekend.

The Husky Fan Fest is Saturday at 3:00 with live music from the HoneyBadgers before the men’s hockey game Saturday night.

A complete list of SCSU homecoming activities is available here!