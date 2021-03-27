SCSU Hockey Advances to NCAA Second Round

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team has advanced to the regional final of the NCAA tournament with a 6-2 first round win today over Boston University in Albany, New York.

After a scoreless first period, Boston University tallied the first goal of the game in the second period. Still in the second, the Huskies would take a 2-1 lead on goals from Micah Miller and Nick Perbix -- before Boston University would add a second goal to tie things up. With four minutes left in the second, St. Cloud State regained the lead on a goal by Easton Brodzinski, and that's there the period would end.

With the win, St. Cloud State (18-10-0) advances to the regional final against #1 Boston College (17-5-1) Sunday afternoon at 4:30 PM CT, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Frozen Four April 8th & 10th in Pittsburgh. The game can be heard in the St. Cloud area on 96.7 FM KZRV, with the pregame show starting at 4:00 PM.

For the first time in NCAA hockey tournament history, all five Minnesota division-1 hockey programs made the sixteen team field -- including St. Cloud State, Minnesota, Minnesota State, UMD, and Bemidji State.

St. Cloud State, UMD, and Bemidji State have all advanced to the respective regional finals, with Minnesota vs. Omaha, and Minnesota State vs. Quinnipiac scheduled for later tonight.