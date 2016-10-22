St. Cloud State Football lost 29-28 at Northern State today. The Huskies led 21-20 at halftime but Northern State surged ahead in the 3rd quarter with a 26-yard field goal late in the 3rd from Nathan Shaw. Jaden Huff ran for 99 yards and a touchdown and Joe Blando ran for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Huskies. Nate Meyer threw for 229 yards and 1 touchdown for SCSU.

The Huskies have now lost 3 games in a row against Northern State and fall to 4-4 overall. SCSU will host Bemidji State next Saturday at 1pm, pregame on WJON at 12:30 with J.W. Cox and Dave Overlund.