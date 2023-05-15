St. Cloud’s CentraCare Baby Cafe Celebrates Anniversary

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - CentraCare is celebrating the first anniversary of the Baby Café.

The Baby Café is a free, weekly support group that covers all aspects of breastfeeding and pumping. The group meets at the St. Cloud Area Family Y (2001 Stockinger Drive) every Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 11:30.

If you’d like to know more about the Baby Café, stop by the anniversary party Tuesday, May 16th for crafts, chair massages, an opportunity to talk with CentraCare lactation consultants, and more in a relaxed, informal, child-friendly environment.

No RSVP or YMCA membership is required. Children are welcome, but the St. Cloud Area Family Y offers child care for $5 per half hour, but reservations are needed 24 hours in advance.

