SCSU Baseball NCAA Tourney Recap – May 22nd, 2023

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

ST. CLOUD UNIV. HUSKIES 5 OUCACHITA BAPTIST MULES 4

(Saturday May 20th)

The Huskies defeated their regional foe the Mules in thirteen innings, with a walk off home run by Junior Drew Beier from Foley High School. The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Lefty Luke Tupy from New Prague HS, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Riley Ahern from the Holy Angels Academy HS threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton East HS in Wisconsin threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one walk. Lefty Payton VanBeck from BBE HS, threw one inning to close it out for the Huskies, he gave up one hit

The Huskies collected ten hits, including a pair of home runs, a triple and a double. Ben Clapp from Maple Lake HS went 1-for-2 with a home run for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Sawyer Smith from Shoreland Lutheran HS in Wisconsin, went 1-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Navratil from Albany HS went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. John Nett from Kimberly HS in Wisconsin went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored a run. Garrett Bevacqua from LaCosta Canyon HS in California went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks. Kevin Butler from Neuqu Valley HS went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Drew Beier went 1-for-6 with his walk off home run in the 13th inning. Sam Riola from Blaine HS was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Mules was Luke House, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dustin Bermudez threw six innings in relief, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Mules offense was led by Michael Quinones, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jaxon Chaney went 3-for-6 with a home run for a lone RBI. Talon Heine went 2-for-5 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run. G. Allen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Dustin Bermudez went 2-for-5 with a walk.

CENTRAL MISSOURI 6 ST. CLOUD UNIV. HUSKIES 4

(Saturday May 20th)

The No. 4 ranked nationally Mules defeated the Huskies in regional play to end a good season for the Huskies. The Mules collected six hits, they were very timely hits. Their starting pitcher was Cole Schroeder, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Kotsis threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. JD McReynolds threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mules offense was led by Jack Schark, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and John Prudhom went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Cole Moore went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Young went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Isiah Pani went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Chase Heath went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty Jack Habeck a junior from Appleton East HS in Wisconsin threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Payton VanBeck a junior from BBE HS threw five innings in relief. He gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by junior DH Ben Clapp, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Junior Mitchell Gumbko outfielder was credited for two RBIs and junior center fielder John Nett went 1-for-5. Senior second baseman Sam Riola went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Sophomore shortstop Sawyer Smith went 1-for-4. Sophomore Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-4 for a double and he scored run. Sophomore catcher Kevin Butler went 1-for-4 with a double.