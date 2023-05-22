In Minnesota we all love to spend as much time as we possibly can outside enjoying the nice weather during the 3 or so months of summer. It's not enough time, so, we try and pack in as much as we can. This does tend to make the time go by even faster, but it's what we do as Minnesotans.

This coming weekend is the unofficial start to summer. And what a great way to bring that season in than spending it at an amusement park that also includes a water park that is a ton of fun.

There's something to do for every member of your family.

Valleyfair, the amusement park opened up a couple of weeks ago. But this coming weekend the water park, Soak City will open up, and now you will be able to enjoy everything that the park has to offer.

There are some definite perks to being a season pass holder.

There are some great food specials and for adults, some drinks that sound pretty good too, and refreshing.

If you would like a great summer job, Valleyfair is also hiring for all positions within the park and Soak City. You can apply through their website if you would like a fun Summer job.

