Central Minnesota Shares Northern Lights Backyard Photos

A beautiful weekend for those of us in central Minnesota, and for some, another great night of capturing photos of those beautiful northern lights.

We asked you to send your photos and we have some beautiful pictures below.

If you haven't had a chance to send us your absolute best northern lights photo, please don't be shy! You can send it to kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com or you can simply use your 98.1 App and send it to us that way using the chat feature. We would love to add your photos to our 2023 Northern Lights Photo Album.

The northern lights are going to be visible to parts of the earth for the next few days, but any indications that we will be able to see them here in Minnesota seemed pretty non-existent. Maybe I'm wrong! If you have a location where you can check your skies on a nightly basis, I would love for you to send us a photo while they are happening, so we can inform everyone, and jump on the bandwagon!

Looking at pictures is great; but truly if you have never seen them with your own eyes, they really are a sight to behold. I can't explain how memorable they are. I used to stand outside on my parent's farm when I was a kid for hours...just gazing up at the sky and admiring how incredible it was.

We had a great view of the Milky Way Galaxy, and I swear, you could tell how three-dimensional it all is; and wonder how it's even possible for us to see so far into space.

I'm wondering if you've ever taken a trip to another country or Alaska JUST to get a beautiful nighttime viewing of the northern lights and if it was more spectacular than you could have imagined?

Sometimes the lights are just at the horizon; other times, it's like looking through a kaleidoscope as a kid, with lights dancing all across the sky. I hope you get a chance to see a magical northern light display at least once in your lifetime if not multiple times.

