Fluffy Fun! You Can Now Watch Minnesota Falcon Chicks On Camera

WE HAVE CHICKS!

I was on vacation Friday, but I was anxiously awaiting the hatching of four Peregrine Falcons that were expected to hatch somewhere around May 19th, 2023.

Once I arrived at our first destination, I checked my phone at about 5:20 pm in the afternoon and kept seeing 'white.' I couldn't see if it was part of the parent Falcon, or if there was something underneath.

Get our free mobile app

HOW MANY CHICKS DO WE HAVE?

Pretty soon, the parent falcon moved to the side and I saw one chick. A few minutes later, I realized that we had two eyasses (the real word for baby falcons).

I kept checking back in throughout the night, and thought that maybe we would have two more babies, but noticed something peculiar.

dnr.st.mn.us dnr.st.mn.us loading...

WILL WE HAVE MORE HATCHING?

One of the eggs had been pushed off to the side. I assumed that there must have been a crack in the egg; or these parents that have so carefully kept all four eggs together for over a month, would have brought it back into the fold; but they did not.

As I continued to watch and wait for the birth of baby number 3, it had not yet hatched Sunday evening.

DNR FALCONCAM UPDATE

After checking the Minnesota DNR FalconCam this morning, I realized that the Falcons have also now pushed the other to the side; so out of four possible mouths to feed, we are down to two.

Now the real battle starts. Not only do the Falcons have to sit on the chicks to keep them warm and protected, they now have two more mouths to feed.

You can continue to watch the saga by clicking HERE now.

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night