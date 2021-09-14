Scary Side Hustle: Get Paid $1300 To Watch 13 Horror Movies

Photo by Patrick Hendry on Unsplash

HOW BAD DO YOU NEED $1300?

If there is ONE type of movie I don't particularly care to watch, it's horror. It depends on the type of horror movie it is of course, but anything to do with being possessed, or has a lot of unthinkable murderous scenes and I'm out. Those kind of movies give me nightmares. However, if someone paid me to watch a few scary movies, you could probably twist my arm. Well if you like watching horror movies, and are all in to make $1300, then this deal might be for you.

WHAT TRULY MAKES A MOVIE SCARY?

A website called FINANCEBUZZ, is conducting a test to see if low budget horror movies and high budget horror movies have the same 'scare' effect. Basically, do you have to have all the high budget effects to make a movie that will truly scare the living daylights out of people?

Your job is to watch these 13 movies, while wearing a Fitbit that monitors your heart rate. You also rank the movies as to what you think their production budget was.

THE LIST

The movies you'll be asked to watch are:

Annabelle

Amityville Horror

A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place 2

Candyman

Get Out

Halloween

Insidious

Paranormal Activity

Saw

Sinister

The Purge

The Blair Witch Project

As a "Horror Heart Rate Analyst" you will receive a Fitbit to track your heart rate as you watch the movies, as well as $1300 and a $50 Gift Card to pay for renting the movies you are required to watch.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

If you want to participate, you must be 18 years of age or older, and you must apply by September 26th. Click HERE to apply, and be sure to let us know if you've been chosen to be a Horror Heart Rate Analyst.