Still Summer: Ten MN Waterfalls that Will Take Your Breath Away

Minnesota, the Land of 10,000 Lakes, also has its share of spectacular waterfalls, and these are some of our favorites.

Some of these waterfalls are easy to access, while others require a bit of a hike -- but all are worth exploring. Bring your camera (and share your pics with us)!

Gooseberry Falls | Two Harbors, MN

A photo posted by Liv2Tel (@liv2tel) on Apr 8, 2016 at 2:57pm PDT

A great place to take a nice hike and explore and maybe take a picnic I enjoy my time at the falls very relaxing hope to do it again very soon. - Jerry L, Trip Advisor User

Winnewissa Falls | Pipestone, MN

This is part of the trail at Pipestone National Monument, it's 360 degrees of gorgeous views. There are benches right at the falls allowing you to soak it all in. A little bridge allows you to stand right in front of the falls. Just a gorgeous place! - Kerry M, Trip Advisor User

Wolf Creek Falls | Sandstone, MN

A photo posted by pablo (@pcoriginal) on Jun 14, 2015 at 9:38pm PDT

I've never seen anything as beautiful as this park. The river, the rapids, the wildlife, the trees, the quarry and the waterfall were all absolutely breathtaking. So in love with this place. - natzeli m, Trip Advisor User

Minnehaha Falls | Minneapolis, MN

A photo posted by Olechka Leshina (@lovmyname) on Apr 4, 2016 at 3:25am PDT

A beautiful waterfall in a beautiful park. Visit at least twice -- in the spring/summer to hear the roar of the rushing water and in winter to view the magnificent cascade of frozen water. Absolutely fabulous. - Mary L, Trip Advisor User

Ramsey Falls | Redwood Falls, MN

A photo posted by @tserpe000 on Mar 13, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT

The waterfall was gorgeous! There was plenty of play room for my children. The scenery is just beautiful. - mrsh2015810, Trip Advisor User

High Falls | Grand Portage, MN

A photo posted by Everett Hommes (@evmachommes) on Apr 6, 2016 at 10:41pm PDT

The awe-inspiring High Falls is not to be missed. The half mile hike and easy steps to the overlook can be done by almost anyone. If the sun is out, you can see a rainbow across the falls. We were there when no one else was. It was amazing to sit on a bench and inhale the beauty. - judlee, Trip Advisor User

Vermillion Falls, Hastings, MN

A photo posted by @travelswithnikki on Sep 14, 2015 at 6:21pm PDT

It's a very short walk from the parking lot to the view of the falls, its a hidden Gem, and while not as well known as Minnehaha, its worth a look. Also hike about a block to the east to see an overlook of the gorge that is fantastic. -sjohnson2016, Trip Advisor User

Devil's Kettle | Grand Marais, MN

A photo posted by Kyle Koval (@monsterwedges) on Nov 22, 2015 at 6:58pm PST

Great hike up the Brule river to the top of the waterfalls! The river splits in two, half tumbles 200 feet down the cliff, the other half goes into a cauldron, the "devil's kettle" to some where they have not been able to determine. LOTS of water. - n0rthwoods, Trip Advisor User

Minneopa Falls | Mankato, MN

A photo posted by Randi Johnson (@theflowergirlofmn) on Mar 13, 2016 at 2:43pm PDT

Minneopa has always been a beautiful park because of its double falls, hiking trails, and historic mill, but another attraction has been added. About 11 genetically pure bison have been added to the park. - 110kitty, Trip Advisor User

Cascade Falls | Silver Bay, MN

A photo posted by J Dinh (@butchfacekilla) on Nov 12, 2015 at 8:03pm PST

The falls and hiking at Cascade are fantastic any time of year. A short hike takes you up the river past the cascades. Check out the hiking club trail up to the overlook.

- Carl V. Trip Advisor User

