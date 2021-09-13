The ‘Great Pumpkin Train Ride’ Returns to Duluth in October

"It's the Great Pumpkin (train ride) Charlie Brown!"

This unique pumpkin patch experience in Duluth will be one your family will want to return to year after year. The Great Pumpkin Train Ride is hosted by The North Shore Scenic Railroad:

Journey aboard our annual Pumpkin Train Express to the grassy pumpkin patch that only appears once a year, on this very special weekend. When you arrive at the patch, each passenger gets to pick out their own pumpkin to take with them.

The train ride itself is about 90 minutes total, 10 miles roundtrip, and will offer some really spectacular views of the North Shore in the heart of the fall season. Once guests return from picking out their pumpkin, they are welcome to hang out and explore the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. Back at the depot, there will also be magic shows, coloring, balloon twisting, Halloween movies, bounce houses, and more.

Pricing starts at $20 per ticket Thursday & Sunday (ages 3 and up), $5 additional on Friday & Saturday which are peak days. Reservations are strongly suggested as there is limited seating. The dates for the Great Pumpkin Train Ride are October 21 – 24, 2021, with trains leaving at 10:00 am, 11:20, 12:50 pm, 2:20 pm, and 3:50pm.

