Stoney Brook Farms Will Not Have Carnival Rides This Year

With school back in action, it's starting to feel like fall in central Minnesota. To help celebrate the season, Stoney Brook Farms is opening up on Saturday, Sept. 18.

They've got a huge pumpkin patch where you can select one on your own and they've also got a large corn maze for you to navigate through with your friends and family.

The corn maze encompasses over 12 acres of land. According to the Stoney Brook website, "it's actually a corn cob maze!"

We're not really sure what the difference is, but one thing is for sure, it's big enough to get lost in a good time!

In addition to the fall fun in the field, they'll also have a food truck on site so you can enjoy some delicious fall comfort food.

This year they have decided to not have carnival rides out on-site. Last year they partnered with Gopher State Expos to offer up unlimited rides on the Ferris wheel and carousel. It was included in your admission price.

A Facebook user named Heidi Jallow asked, "Are you having the rides again this year?" Stoney Brooks replied, "we are not, but we have plenty of fun activities to keep everyone busy and having fun!"

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6 to 15, and kids 5 and under are free. There's a $2 military discount available when you show your military ID. The discount is good for the ID holder and up to 5 other people in their group.

Stoney Brook Farms is open Saturdays and Sundays through October 31st from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They'll also be open over M.E.A. weekend (Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday Oct. 16).

You can find Stoney Brook Farms at 989 115th Avenue NE in Foley.

