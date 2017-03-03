SCAR Dolls Host Bout Benefiting Victims Of Domestic Violence

ST. CLOUD - Bumps, bruises, and roller skates signal the St. Cloud Area Rollers are in town for a bout.

The SCAR All-stars will go head to head with the Mississippi Valley Mayhem at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The bout starts at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $8.00 before the event and $12.00 at the door.

You can buy tickets at Granite City Comics, The Youth Shelter Supply, or The Skatin' Place. A portion of the proceeds from the bout will be donated to Anna Marie's Alliance. Anna Marie's is a safe place for victims of domestic abuse.