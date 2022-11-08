Sauk Rapids Man Wins Big on “Wheel of Fortune”

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson came up big during Monday's episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Johnson came away with over $39,000 in cash and prizes, including winning a Caribbean vacation.

He solved three of the four puzzles to help collect his winnings, before coming up short in the bonus round.

Johnson says it was an absolute thrill to be apart of this once in a lifetime opportunity.

This is Veterans Week on the Wheel of Fortune. Johnson served in the U.S. Air Force from 1998 to 2004.