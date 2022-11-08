The Holiday season is best captured with beautiful light displays all across the country. It was a holiday tradition when I was a child to drive around the countryside to see everyone's holiday lights making the night sky look magical.

COUNTRY LIGHTS FESTIVAL IS PREPARING FOR WINTER FUN

The city of Sartell has been busy with volunteers getting ready for their Country Lights Festival for the holiday season. The holiday light display is a free event that people can enjoy.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The Country Lights Festival is scheduled to open on December 2nd and remain open through December 31st, 2022. The lights will be on from dusk until dawn every single day of the week during the month.

Bring your kids on the weekend, and your kids can enjoy a ride on the Kiddie Train, (weather permitting). The Kiddie Train will run on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30-7:30 pm. until December 17th.

SMORES AND FIREWORKS

On December 16th, you can enjoy Smores being provided by the Sartell Firefighters, and on December 31st, come and enjoy the fireworks at 7 pm, being provided by CentraCare Chateau Waters.

LOCATION

The Country Lights Festival is located in Sartell at Lake Francis Park. The park itself is located on Pinecone Road, (You can see it at night as you approach), and it's within walking distance of the Sartell Community Center, located at 850 19th Street South in Sartell, Mn. 56377.

Parking for the event is located behind the Sartell Community Center.

