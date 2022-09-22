Sauk Rapids Man Charged in Attempted Train-Jacking Tuesday

FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been formally charged in an attempted train-jacking on Tuesday morning.

Forty-year-old Samuel Hohman is charged with 2nd-degree assault and 1st-degree criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, the train's engineer said Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive shortly after 8:00 a.m. The victim said Hohman then wrapped his arms around his neck and told him to speed up and get out of town.

Hohman then allegedly rummaged through a bag and grabbed a small folding knife before stabbing the victim in the forehead.

Court records show the engineer and Hohman struggled and the rail worker was able to bite Hohman's hand, free himself and jump from the train.

The train came to a stop in Sartell and Hohman was arrested nearby. Police say they found a knife matching the description about 75 yards away.

Authorities discovered that several wires inside the locomotive had been cut causing several thousands of dollars in damage.

Court documents don't indicate a motive behind the attack.

