Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall.

The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county.

The Moderate Drought is up to 15 percent, from 11 percent a week ago.

The Severe Drought is now at four percent, up from two percent last week. The driest area remains in the southern Twin Cities Metro area.

Here in St. Cloud, we've had 1.48 inches of rain so far this month, which is .71 inches below normal. For the year to date, we're at 27.36 inches of precipitation, which is 4.55 inches above normal.

Our next chance for rain is Friday.