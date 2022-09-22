What’s The Most Popular Vehicle In Minnesota?

ISeeCars.com did their annual survey of The Most Popular Cars of 2022 and again this year, the most popular car in Minnesota isn't a car at all but a certain model pick up.

I can't argue with this, they are everywhere. I'm on the road quite a bit and the number of pick ups I see is amazing.

I remember a friend years ago, that was one of a small number of friends that owned a pick up. One day I ran into him and he was driving Toyota sedan. I asked what prompted his change in vehicles and he said that he got real tired of friends and family calling and asking him to help them move.

Well, anyway, the most popular car in Minnesota is actually a certain pick up and I bet you can probably guess which model it is. That's right, it's the Ford F-150.

The Ford F-150 came in second in last year's survey from ISeeCars.com. The most popular car in 2019 was, again not a car but a pick up. In 2019 the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 came in at the top of the list.

We shouldn't be too surprised that pick ups tend to top the list of the most popular cars. Next time you drive by a auto dealership, you'll see a large selection of pick ups on the lot.

