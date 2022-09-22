Blake Shelton’s Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Tickets Go On Presale Today

If you are a Blake Shelton fan, today is the day you have been waiting for. Since the announcement two weeks ago that he was coming back to Minnesota this February on his "Back To The Honky Tonk Tour", fans have been waiting for their chance to buy tickets. This morning that becomes a reality. We want to help you as you look to buy tickets to the show. We've got a presale code for your opportunity to scoop up tickets to the show before they go on sale to the general public tomorrow.

The presale is set to begin at 10am by going here, but you are going to need our code in order to buy tickets. Make sure you enter the code NOBODY for your chance at tickets this morning. This presale opportunity will close at 10pm tonight, and tickets/access to the show will go on sale to the general public tomorrow morning.

In a press release from the Xcel Energy Center about the upcoming show:

Superstar entertainer Blake Shelton will return to the road in 2023 for his headlining Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. Set to join the lineup are reigning ACM Female Artist / CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.

Joining Blake at the Xcel Energy Center on February 18th will be Carly Pearce, who is up for the CMT Artist of the Year award, and Jackson Dean, a relatively new artist in the Country music world.

If you aren't familiar with Carly Pearce of Jackson Dean, I've dropped some music videos of each below for your enjoyment!