Charges Dropped Against Sauk Rapids Man Accused in Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a man accused of shooting another man behind the Lunds-Byerly's in St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Twenty-two-year-old Daysean Lee was charged with drive-by shooting and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The victim was shot in the face in February 2021. The bullet wound required the victim to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.

Another suspect, 27-year-old Bob Hester Jr. has a hearing next month. A third man was arrested but not formally charged.

Bob Hester Jr - Stearns County Jail photo Bob Hester Jr - Stearns County Jail photo loading...

Court records don't indicate how the dispute started but outlined that the victim had a confrontation with the suspects at the Speedway store on Division Street just moments before the shooting.

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota

St. Cloud area Signature Golf Holes as Chosen by the Golf Course Operators