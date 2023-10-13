Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Annual Open House

Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Annual Open House

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department is hosting its annual open House.

It will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Children can get free pumpkins for Halloween, goodies, educational materials, and spray water hoses. The Fire Department will demonstrate an extraction and all of the fire trucks are on display.

Get our free mobile app

The open house wraps up Fire Prevention Week.

Learn about the start of the Sauk Rapids Fire Department with a story we did earlier this year.  The Sauk Rapids Fire Department was officially formed back in 1909, after a couple of big disasters struck the town.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 13 Best Public Elementary Schools in Minnesota

Check out the best public elementary schools in Minnesota.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports