Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Annual Open House

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department is hosting its annual open House.

It will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Children can get free pumpkins for Halloween, goodies, educational materials, and spray water hoses. The Fire Department will demonstrate an extraction and all of the fire trucks are on display.

The open house wraps up Fire Prevention Week.

Learn about the start of the Sauk Rapids Fire Department with a story we did earlier this year. The Sauk Rapids Fire Department was officially formed back in 1909, after a couple of big disasters struck the town.

