1 Of The Midwest’s Favorite Convenience Store Gives Outage Update

Kwik Trip took to social media Thursday night to give an update on an 'outage' that has affected several areas of their business. The update that was given centered around the app and rewards program, and the Kwik Trip Plus Card. Overall it seems that the outage is still affecting many areas of the popular chain of convenience stores.

The update, which was posted to the Kwik Trip Facebook page, outlined two areas that are still being affected by what the company calls a 'network incident'.

The popular Kwik Rewards program, which allows guests to rack up points towards gas discounts or free items from the store, is still 'experiencing issues which will impact the usage of the app or website'. In response to a question about points accrued during this time, Kwik Trip responded on its Facebook post "Kwik Trip Our teams are working diligently to restore Kwik Rewards functionality. Please know that once the system is back up and running, we will make sure you are taken care of, and you will receive all your perks."

Kwik Trip Plus Card holders are still having issues making payments, and the company stated that they would 'work with you in resolving these and correct any late penalties assessed by Kwik Trip'.

Overall the message from Kwik Trip asked customers for patience as they undergo correcting the 'network incident'.

It seems that the outage may also be affecting other areas of the retail chain, as the last tweet from Kwik Trip on X, which was a Minnesota Vikings reference, came on Sunday at 6:30pm.

