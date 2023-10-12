THE WEEKENDER – Here’s what happening on a cool October weekend!
Welcome to “THE WEEKENDER”, your guide to some great things happening in Central Minnesota this weekend.
As the weather turns cool and rainy, the fall events kick off! We’ve got a mix of some new favorites and old standbys to try out this weekend.
Most are indoors this weekend, so there’s no excuse not to get out and enjoy!
Viano String QuartetParamount Theatre
October 14, 2023, 7:30 pm
Tickets: $22-$25
Seniors $17
Students: $10
Plus processing fee
Presented by Paramount Center for the Arts
Praised for their “huge range of dynamics, massive sound, and spontaneity” (American Record Guide), the Viano String Quartet are First Prize winners of the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition. Formed in 2015 at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, where they were Ensemble-in-Residence through the 2020-21 season, the quartet has performed in venues such as Wigmore Hall, Place Flagey, Konzerthaus Berlin, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The quartet is in residence at the Curtis Institute of Music as well as the Meadows School of Music at Southern Methodist University through the 2022-23 season.
St. Cloud Comic & Toy ShowCrossroads Center
October 14th and 15th at the Crossroads Center
Join us for a geeky good time!
Over 50 vendors/artists/authors will be taking over the Crossroads Center in St Cloud MN during normal mall hours on Oct 14-15.
If you are into Funko Pop vinyls, vintage comics, posters, toys, magazines, vinyl records, original art, ,and other nerdy needs – then plan on making a trip to St. Cloud for this FREE event!
History In the MakingStearns History MuseumOur first annual History in the Making arts and crafts fair is happening on Saturday, Oct 14 from 10 am-4 pm here at the Stearns History Museum!Join us for fall fun inside and out, with vendors, a kid's activity area, and a hot chocolate and apple cider bar.A free-will donation sale of Halloween and fall decor will also be happening that day! You don't want to miss it.All proceeds directly benefit the daily operations of the Stearns History Museum.
Barktoberfest - Mush MinnesotaCity Park, BeckerOctober 14th - 11:00 am to 3:00 pmStop by our info booth and learn all about dog-powered sports at the city of Becker's annual Barktoberfest event!Follow their Facebook page for more details on the event.
The Rocky Horror ShowRed Carpet NightclubRichard O'Brien's "The Rocky Horror Show" hits the main stage this fall at the iconic Red Carpet Nightclub!
Join us in honoring the remarkable 50-year legacy of this otherworldly cult classic!Sept 29, 30 Oct 5, 6, 7, 13, 14 @ 6:30 PM (AGES 18+)
Sept 30 Oct 7 & 14 @ 9:30PM (AGES 21+ ONLY)Red Carpet Nightclub - Main Stage
VIP: $40
MAIN: $35
OBSTRUCTED: $30