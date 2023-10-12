Bremer Bank Makes Large Donation to St. Cloud Anna Marie&#8217;s Alliance

Bremer Bank Makes Large Donation to St. Cloud Anna Marie’s Alliance

Bremer Bank

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud charity has received a large donation from a local bank. Bremer Bank has made a $10,000 donation to Anna Marie's Alliance.

The non-profit organization provides shelter, support and referral services to survivors of, and women experiencing domestic assault, along with their children. Bremer Bank CEO, Jeanne Crain, says Anna Marie's does critical work in the community, and they are honored to support them.

The donation was as part of Bremer Bank's 80th anniversary celebration.

