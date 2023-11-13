Sauk Rapids EDA Buying Another Downtown Home

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Another residential property in downtown Sauk Rapids is going away to make way for more commercial development.

During its meeting on Monday, the Sauk Rapids Economic Development Authority will consider buying the property at 220 2nd Avenue North.

Community Development Director Todd Schultz says the asking price is $130,000.

He says the agreement is for the EDA to buy it now with the homeowners having up to June 30th to move.

Back in August, the EDA bought the neighboring property at 224 2nd Avenue North. That home has already been removed.

Schultz says buying this additional home will make the property more valuable with more options. He says the city will market it as one piece of property.

Schultz says they will start marketing it to developers in the spring with the goal of bringing something neat, coal, and complimentary to downtown Sauk Rapids.

