Planning Commission to Hear New Plan for Media Services Site

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The latest plan to redevelop the former District 742 Media Services property will be voted on Tuesday.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing during its meeting.

OneCorp based out of Florida is proposing three new commercial buildings totaling about 13,000 square feet for the property.

The western building is proposed as a 4,500-square-foot financial institution with a drive-thru. The southern building is proposed to be retail and financial services. The eastern building a fast-casual restaurant with a drive-thru.

In the application, the company says while the new development will increase traffic in the area, it will also provide increased economic activity as well as new and modern buildings that are compatible with and complement the adjacent neighborhood.

The former Media Services building was demolished by the city last month. The city acquired the site from the school district in March 2021.

Back in June, the city council voted against a plan to develop a Holiday StationStore on the site.

