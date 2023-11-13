St. Cloud Area Prep Wrestling Preview – 2023-2024 Season

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

2023-2024 SEASON PREVIEWS

ALL SEASON-LONG RESULTS OF DUALS AND TOURNAMENTS COMING

SCHEDULES OF EVENTS AND STATE RATINGS

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

PIERZ PIONEERS

Head Coach: George “Skip” Toops

Granite Ridge Conference: 4-2

Overall Duals: 19-14

Coaching Staff:

Jesse Zajac

Driston Schyma

Jim Andres

Torin Mann

Kenny Meyer

Derek Stangl

The Pioneers will have back seven section place winners, including three state

qualifiers. They will have thirteen back with experience, with the graduation of

three seniors, including three section place winner. The Pioneers should

challenge those dual meet marks from last season. They could challenge with

this young team for conference honors. Look for the Pioneers a strong challenge

for possible section dual honors, in what should be a very competitive section

dual meet campaign. They will had six back with twenty-four plus wins, they if

they stay spread out in their weights they will be a team to looking for a very

good season.

Returning Wrestlers:

Carter Young 10th 34-5 1st Sec./6th State/AC

Chase Becker 12th 34-5 1st Sec./AC

Kyle Stangl 11th 34-9 1st Sec./AC

Jayden Zajac 8th 27-12 4th Sec.

Liam Hennessy 10th 24-11 3rd Sec.

Caleb Koch 11th 24-11 6th Sec.

Nathan Nash 11th 15-13

Link Toops 9th 15-6

Wyatt Dingmann 12th 14-20

Cash Fussy 10th 14-13

Brayden Melby 10th 12-14

Jack Byker 11th 10-17

Brady Tanner 10th 5-14

Brayden LeBlanc 11th 4-9

Kaden Kroll 12th 3-5

Henry Hoffman 10th 2-4

Alan Brixais 11th 1-9

Graduates:

Jacob LeBlanc 25-14 2nd Sec. (109-62 Career)

Derek Stangl 30-10 5th Sec. (98-54 Career)

Derrick Pryzybilla 7-11 5th Sec.

FOLEY FALCONS

Head Coach: Chris Ratke

Granite Ridge Conference: 4-2

Overall Duals: 17-13

Coaching Staff:

Chris Ratke

Tee Baker

Scott Gorecki

Mark Dierkes

The Falcons will have six section place winners, and a dozen with a great deal of

varsity experience. The Falcons have ten back with ten plus wins, they did

graduate two seniors, including one state qualifier. If the Falcons can stay injury

free, as they struggled thru several injuries last season, they should make a

challenge for possible section honors. They should make big improvement of

their dual meet marks from last season. Again if they stay healthy and spread out

in their weights they should have a a very season.

Returning Wrestlers:

Cyler Ruhoff 12th 37-5 3rd Sec./AC

Alex Jennissen 12th 34-9 3rd Sec./AC

Jacob DeMarais 8th 26-16 3rd Sec./AC

Wyatt Wall 10th 23-18 5the Sec.

Joe Prom 11th 16-8 Injured

Josiah Peterson 12th 5-1 Injured/30-12 2 yrs ago

Noah Brunn 10th 17-17

Gavin Owen 12th 16-27

Keegan Frisbie 11th 14-13 4th Sec.

Hunter Wilhelmi 10th 13-7

Will Gutormson 10th 11-5

Wyatt Britz 8th 10-14

Tyler Wilhelmi 11th 10-14 6th Sec.

Wyatt Lueck 11th 5-10

Zane Moulzolf 10th 5-2

Blake Herbst 11th 2-4

Cayden Hamsmeier 10th 1-7

Nolan Maleska 11th 1-1

Graduates:

Cole Rudniski 33-8 2nd Sec./AC (92-40 Career)

Aiden Micholski 25-15 Injured/AC (45-29 Career)

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

Head Coach: Simon Waltman

Granite Ridge Conference: 3-3

Overall Duals: 17-9

Coaching Staff:

Dwight Ballou

Peter Masterjohn

Jeff Kloss

Jeremy Stadum

Dan Mushel

The Flyers will have back ten section place winners, including one state qualifier

and nine with experience. They did graduate two seniors las spring, including

one section place winner. They will return six with twenty-five or more wins back,

so look for this overall young team to challenge those dual meet marks from last

season, possibly challenge for conference honors. They should make a strong

challenge for a top four spot in what should be a very competitive Section 7AA

dual meet campaign.

Returning Wrestlers:

Hank LeClair 12th 40-4 1st Sec./AC

Beau Robinson 11th 32-7 3rd Sec.

Noah Cameron 10th 31-6 3rd Sec./AC

Mason Rausch 11th 29-7 3rd Sec./AC

Ivan Petrich 11th 28-13 3rd Sec./AC

Joe Wilczek 12th 25-14 3rd Sec.

Alexandria Schmitz 12th 19-19 4th Sec.

Cassidy Okerman 10th 17-24 4th Sec.

Ethan Zellers 9th 13-19 6th Sec.

Aiden Nordley 11th 7-15 5th Sec.

Hunter Ramsdell 11th 7-15 5th Sec.

Robi Cameron 10th 6-4 Injured

Ryan Vogt 8th 6-13

Abe Anez 12th 5-8

Hayden Ramsdell 9th 2-8

Alex Rudenick 12th 2-3

Chasten Gwost 10th 2-1

Leighton Odegaard 11th 1-9

Graduates:

Ryan Kloecki 30-12 3rd Sec./AC (74-66 Career)

Wyatt Baum 19-19

ALBANY HUSKIES

Head Coach: Ron Reszel

Granite Ridge Conference: 1-5

Overall Duals: 2-17

Coaching Staff:

Gary Rakotz

Colin Fisher

Ben Mergen

Mitch Kotschevar

The Huskies will have back five section place winners and nine with a great deal

of experience. They did graduate one senior last spring, so look for strides of

improvement thru out the season from the Huskies. They should make big

improvement on those dual meets number marks from last season.

Returning Wrestlers:

Owen Carlson 12th 38-9 4th Sec./AC

Mason Plumski 12th 32-13 4th Sec.

Nathan Kollmann 11th 22-21 5th Sec.

Jimmy Carlisle 12th 15-16 6th Sec./AC

Joseph Schmidt 12th 12-9 6th Sec./AC

Connor Plumski 9th 10-9

Zach Gruber 10th 4-7

Marverich Katschervar 10th 4-6

Blake Iverson 9th 4-24

Reed Moulzolf 10th 3-33

Cooper Brinkman 12th 2-10

Access Donabauer 10th 2-15

Beret Schulte 9th 1-6

Dylan Hoffarth 9th 1-2

Graduate:

Carson Holthaus 26-20 6th Sec. (51-54 Career)

ROCORI SPARTANS

Head Coach: Dustin Kramer

Central Lakes Conference: 5-2

Overall Duals: 16-12

Coaching Staff:

Nate Humbert

Leo Kerfeld

Grant Johnson

Greg Spanier

Luke Hemmesch

The Spartans will have back seven section place winners, including a pair of

state qualifiers, including one state medal winner. They will have twelve back

with a great deal of experience, including eight with nineteen plus wins. They

graduated just one senior, so look for the Spartans to challenge those dual meet

marks from last season. If they get spread out in their weights they could make a

challenge for section honors and possible for Conference honors.

Returning Wrestlers:

Grady Minnerath 12th 44-4 1st Sec/3rd State/AC

Mason Orth 12th 37-9 3rd Sec./AC

Evan Moscho 12th 36-10 2nd Sec./AC

Jack Major 12th 29-16 3rd Sec.

Kameron Moscho 10th 29-10 3rd Sec./AC

Nathan Soldner 12th 24-11

Mason Moscho 8th 19-10

Christian Rodrigues 12th 18-16 6th Sec.

Zac Humbert 9th 12-13

Anthony Brown 11th 11-15 6th Sec.

Sawyer Minnerath 10th 8-15

Renner Haven 9th 8-11

Davey Maldonado 11th 7-2

Ryder Kremers 9th 7-7

Anthony Rodriguez 11th 6-8

Darren Richardson 10th 5-12

Jayden Garcia 10th 2-5

Lakelen Vogel 11th 1-3

Carson Alvord Konz 10th 1-3

Graduate:

Matthew Goebel 6-4 (50-44 Career)

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

Co-Head Coaches: Robert Boeck/Aaron Fredericksen

Central Lakes Conference: 2-5

Overall Duals: 9-19

Coaching Staff:

Tony Kenning

Ken Blakeley

Charlie Athmann

Dominic Oliver

Michael Beehler

Cole Schreder

Dan Hughes

Dale Wahnschaffe

Dennis Campbell

Taylor Hugg

Sam Warne

The Crush will have back seven section place winners back, including one state

qualifier and four with experience. They did graduate six seniors last spring

including one state medal winner. The Crush dealt with injury issues the whole

season, never did have their entire lineup in any event. If they stay healthy and

spread out in their weights, look for them to surely challenge those dual meet

marks from last season. They should make a strong challenge for a top four spot

in this balanced Section 8AAA dual meet campaign.

Returning Wrestlers:

Tanner Hugg 10th 24-16 5th Sec.

Jaden Dombrowski 12th 23-17 6th Sec./AC

Kendall Booker 11th 23-13 5th Sec./AC

Noah Neuman 10th 18-13 5th Sec.

Sam Long 12th 17-11 4th Sec./AC

Jaxon Kenning 12th 13-6 2nd Sec.

Jack Hamak 10th 12-9 4th Sec.

Logan Lanceford 12th 8-18

Sutton Kenning 10th 7-1 Injured

Batuo Teboh 11th 4-11

Mustard Abshir 11th 1-9

Graduates:

Tucker Hugg 40-5 1st State/5th State/AC (128-31 Career)

Aidian Orth 21-8 AC (73-65 Career)

Koda Nelson Injured

Mohamed Abullaki 1-7

SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Head Coach: Cody Olson

Central Lakes Conference: 2-5

Overall Duals: 6-12

Coaching Staff:

Noel Meyer

Vince Burr

Milo Allen

Dylan Enriquez

The Sabres will have six section place winners back and ten with a wide range of

experience. They did graduate three seniors, including section place winners.

Look for the Sabres to challenge those dual meet marks, if they can stay healthy

and spread out in their weights.

Returning Wrestlers:

Peyton Allen 10th 16-20 3rd Sec.

Alex Hendrickson 10th 16-16 5th Sec.

Aiden Halverson 12th 10-29 6th Sec.

Jack Hendrickson 9th 14-15

Theo Brown 12th 9-14 5th Sec.

Tyler Plumski 8th 8-11

Parker Peichel 12th 7-28 6th Sec.

Cyrus Post 11th 7-22

Jack Pesta 12th 6-25 6th Sec.

Zach Anderson 12th 6-13

Julian Morris 9th 6-28

Jordan Gulden 11th 4-6

Chris Nelson 11th 3-6

Gage Klasen 12th 1-8

Camden Lund 10th 1-20

Graduates:

Kaden Brooks 35-12 6th Sec./AC (64-43 Career)

Donovan Lund 18-15 3rd Sec (29-33 Career)

Tucker Mugg 17-13 6th Sec./AC (28-41 Career)

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

Head Coach: Derik Gilbertson

Central Lakes Conference: 0-7

Overall Duals: 1-21

Coaching Staff:

Cole Wilson

Zach Muller

The Storm will have one section place winner back, of which earned a state

tournament medal. They will have six back with experience and they graduated

one senior last spring. Look for them to fill in with some younger wrestlers. They

should challenge those dual meet numbers from last season. Look for steady

improvement from this young team.

Returning Wrestlers:

Vance Barz 12th 32-6 2nd Sec./3rd State/AC

Jack Barz 10th 16-21

John Cart-Pesta 9th 11-25

Graduate:

Kieran Hixon 28-12 AC

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

Head Coach: Jordan Fester

Central Mn. Conference: 5-1

Overall Duals: 20-5

Coaching Staff:

Adam Jaeger

Bryce Bergeron

Evan Young

The Jaguars will have ten section place winners back, including four state

qualifiers, three that earned medals. They will have back five with a great deal of

experience, they graduated just three last spring, including two state qualifiers,

including one state medal winner. The Jaguars defeated ACGC 57-24 in the

section quarters, Canby 40-19 in the semifinals and KMS 38-25 for Section 5A

honors. The Jaguars defeated Medford in the state quarters 42-22. They were

defeated by Caledonia-Houston 33-27 in the semifinals and they defeated HLWW

32-30. They will have a very experienced line up, so look for the Jaguars to make

a strong challenge to defend this section dual honors. The Jaguars could be one

of the top teams in Class A, if they stay healthy and spread out in their weights.

Returning Wrestlers:

Maximus Hanson 12th 52-1 1st Sec./State Champ/AC

Ryan Jensen 12th 46-5 1st Sec./5th State

Carson Gilbert 11th 34-16 2nd Sec./6th State

Harley Weber 11th 33-19 3rd Sec.

Tanner Viessman 12th 34-18 3rd Sec.

Brett DeRoo 11th 30-16 4th Sec.

Louie Tenson 11th 19-32 4th Sec.

Hunter Laage 10th 24-29 2nd Sec.

Ethan Mueller 11th 7-23 4th Sec.

Aiden Mueller 9th 7-23 6th Sec.

Noah Welte 11th 19-32 6th Sec.

Elliot Spanier 8th 7-13

Graduates:

Ethan Spanier 41-6 2nd Sec./3rd State/AC (45-74 Career)

Wyatt Engen 37-8 1st Sec./AC (40-9 Career)

Talen Kampsen 28-24 5th Sec.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

Head Coach: Terry Gorecki

Central Mn. Conference: 4-2

Overall Duals: 17-5

Coaching Staff:

Spencer Elwell

Jake Helmin

Charley Rudy

Travis Holm

Kevin Hines

Tyler Pasvogel

Tanner Pasvogel

Alex Deiderich

The Royals will have nine section place winners returning, including three state

qualifiers, two earned state medals. Along with four with a great deal of varsity

experience will return, this includes nine with twenty wins plus. The Royals

defeated Deer River in the section quarters 50-21, Holdingford 40-31 in the

semifinals and LPGE for section honors 39-19. They were defeated in two very

close duals in state state quarters by HLWW 37-25 and WCA 31-29. Look for the

Royals to make a strong challenge to defend their Section 7A dual honors. This

will be a very good section dual meet campaign, with likely three state ranked

teams. They should challenge those good dual meet marks from last season of

17-5.

Returning Wrestlers:

Brandon Mugg 11th 35-8 1st Sec./6th State

Sawyer Simmons 12th 33-11 2nd Sec.5th State

Lane Olson 11th 32-11 3rd Sec./AC

Kaden Holm 12th 29-13 2nd Sec.

Tucker Simmons 10th 27-10 Injured

Nicholas Leibold 12th 21-17 5th Sec.

Brady Yourczek 11th 21-17 3rd Sec.

Jake Leners 10th 20-17 3rd Sec.

John Bzdok 12th 20-19

Marcus Hayes 12th 14-26 6th Sec.

Adonijah Ripple 12th 9-27

Brayden Leners 10th 6-4 4th Sec.

Spencer Novitzki 11th 1-8

Graduates:

Alex Diederich 22-11 1st Sec./2nd State (106 Career Wins)

Will Gorecki 31-9 2nd Sec. (162 Career Wins)

Bryce Holm 38-6 1st Sec./4th State (88 Career Wins)

Brock Costanzo

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Head Coach: Logan Oellien

Central Mn. Conference: 6-0

Overall Duals: 33-8

Coaching Staff:

Alex Lange

Mike Jarnot

Jamey Koetter

Steve Theis

The Huskers will have back eight section place winners, including seven state

qualifiers. Two earned state tourney and medals for the Huskers and they will

have nine back with a great deal of varsity experience. They graduated just two

seniors last spring and return nine with twenty-nine wins plus. This is a young

team with a lots of experience. The Huskers defeated Ogilvie 65-12 in the

Section 7A quarters and they were defeated by Royalton-Upsala 40-31 in the

section semifinals. They should make a strong challenge to defend the Central

Mn. Conference honors and for possible Section 7A honors in what should be a

very good dual meet campaign. They could challenge those very good dual meet

marks 33-8 from last season.

Returning Wrestlers:

Drew Lange 12th 48-6 1st Sec./2nd State/AC

Wyatt Pilarski 10th 47-9 2nd Sec./4th State/AC

William Pilarski 11th 42-8 1st Sec./AC

Jaxon Bartkowicz 10th 38-9 2nd Sec.

Evan Petron 12th 34-15 4th Sec.

Wyatt Novitzki 11th 33-6 2nd Sec./AC

Masyn Patrich 10th 31-6 Injured/AC

Luke Bieniek 11th 29-6 1st Sec./AC

Simon Boeckman 10th 29-10 2nd Sec.

Casey Knettel 9th 22-19

Kolten Harren 10th 16-15

Lane Patrick 8th 9-1

Toby Phillipp 11th 8-17

Noah Perowitz 9th 8-5

Grant Welle 12th 7-25

Evan Lichy 12th 6-12

Maverick Novitzki 10th 3-2

Graduates:

Wyatt Miller 16-17 5th Sec.

Blake Scegura 11-14

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Jeremy Reiter

Central Mn. Conference: 3-3

Overall Duals: 15-7

Coaching Staff:

Jason Mages

Tracey Piepenburg

Volunteers: Max Meagher

Jacob Mages

Weston Roberg

The Bulldogs will have back six section place winners, including a pair of state

qualifiers of which one earned a state medal. The Bulldogs will have back

sixteen with experience, so look for this young team if they stay healthy and

spread out in their weights to make a strong challenge for possible section dual

meet honors. They were defeated by Minneota 32-27 in the section quarters.

They did graduate two section place winners, including one state place winner.

The Bulldogs should make a strong challenge to their last seasons dual meet

marks.

Returning Wrestlers:

Peyton Hemmesch 11th 36-7 1st Sec./3rd State

Seth Vearrier 12th 36-7 3rd Sec.

Mason McNab 10th 31-11 3rd Sec.

Roman Roberg 9th 23-12 2nd Sec./AC

Mason Hansen 9th 21-6

Jose Anaya 12th 21-20 3rd Sec.

Mitchell Blonigan 11th 19-24

Grant Wendlandt 11th 18-18

Devon Schmidt 9th 16-16 5th Sec.

Preston Welling 12th 15-24

Brandon Hess 12th 12-13

Kevin Raya-Botello 12th 9-7

Carson Suchy 12th 7-10

Brayden Kierstead-Hahn 8th 5-6

Sam Brick 10th 5-14

Aidan Piechel 9th 4-2

Jamison Meagher 8th 3-4

Colin Wendlandt 9th 3-1

Grant Miller 12th 3-10

Nick Utsch 8th 2-0

Daniel Flint 10th 1-3

Graduates:

Spencer Eisenbraun 34-6 1st Sec./5th State/AC (112-66 Career)

Aaron Mages 29-15 4th Sec.

KIMBALL CUBS

Head Coach: Mike Schindler

Central Mn. Conference: 1-5

Overall Duals: 9-16

Coaching Staff:

Marcus Hamer

Devon Kline

Zach Holtz

The Express will have seven section place winners returning of which two were

state qualifiers and five others with a great deal of experience. The Cubs

defeated St. Agnes in the section quarters 51-27 and NYA in the section

semifinals 40-38. They did graduate five seniors last spring, including four state

qualifiers and possibly a fifth qualifier had it not be for a season long injury. The

Cubs if they stay healthy and spread out in their weights could challenge for

section dual meet honors. They have seven back with double figure wins,

including a wrestler injured in the section duals, that likely would have been a

state qualifier and possibly would have earned a medal.

Returning Wrestlers:

Hank Meyer 11th 35-10 1st Sec.

Mark Schiefelbein 10th 30-14 1st Sec.

William Serbus 12th 26-21 3rd Sec.

Haden Rosenow 12th 22-5 Injured

Garrett Rosenow 9th 18-20 4th Sec.

Frank Schiefelbein 10th 10-29 6th Sec.

Ryder Schwieters 8th 9-32 6th Sec.

Mason Danelke 10th 7-9

Karson Schmidt 8th 6-14

Isaac Kuseske 10th 3-18

Dustin Mehr 8th 2-8

Mica Guerrero 9th 1-11

Graduates:

Logan Kuseske 28-15 2nd Sec. (84-59 Career)

Caden Guggisberg 27-22 2nd Sec. (84-59 Career)

Blake Brutger 25-16 2nd Sec. (68-49 Career)

Connor Carlson 18-21 2nd Sec. (33-41 Career)

Brett Schiefelbein 4-1 Injured (67-39 Career)

Kade Gassler 1-6

Nikolas Salo 0-4

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Head Coach: Dan Berg

Central Mn. Conference: 0-6

Overall Duals: 8-17

COACHING STAFF:

Heath Kramer

Jeff Forcier

Joe Holdvogt

The Eagles will have back eleven section place winners, including two state

qualifiers. They have seven back with nineteen plus wins. They graduated just

two seniors last spring, so look for this overall young team to make strides of

improvement thru out the season. They make a challenge for possible top four

hours if they stay healthy and spread out in their weights. The Eagles were

defeated by NYA in the section quarters 41-33.

Retuning Wrestlers:

Isaac Ortiz 12th 35-11 1st Sec.

Sonnie DeHeer 12th 29-15 2nd Sec.

Treyce Ludwig 11th 28-23 3rd Sec.

Brayden Kramer 11th 22-25 3rd Sec.

Ryder Schmidt 9th 22-19 4th Sec.

Nick Becker 10th 20-11 3rd Sec.

Mitchell Lipinski 11th 19-20 3rd Sec.

Carter Scheeler 11th 12-19 5th Sec.

Thomas Thompson 11th 6-22 6th Sec.

Jordan Erpelding 11th 5-20 5th Sec.

John Weis 9th 5-13 6th Sec.

Brody Sieben 9th 3-15

Graduates:

Gavin Caron 19-21 4th Sec. (93-91 Career)

Garrett Albers 1-15

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

BECKER BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Travis Holt

Mississippi 8 Conference: 7-0

Overall Duals: 24-6

Coaching Staff:

Jesse Puncochar

Dustin Weege

Luke Salzer

Austin Rasmussen

Jayden Grommersch

Caleb Vekved

The Bulldogs will have back eight section place winners, including four state

qualifiers. They did graduate seven seniors including four state qualifiers, of

which two earned earned state medals. They should make a strong challenge to

defend their section and conference honors. They will have five back with 35

plus wins, and four with varsity experience. The Section 6AA dual meet

campaign should be a very competitive one, with four teams that could challenge

the Bulldogs for the section honors.

Returning Wrestlers:

Kaden Nicolas 11th 50-5 1st Sec.2nd State/AC

Landen Kujawa 11th 44-8 2nd Sec./AC

Drew May 12th 38-15 3rd Sec.

Owen Angell 11th 35-4 2nd Sec./AC

Bennett Kujawa 9th 35-18 1st Sec./5th State/AC

Blayne Kuschel 8th 16-13 4th Sec.

Boston Kuschel 9th 15-7

Jake Rosenow 11th 12-14 6th Sec.

Nolan Jurek 11th 10-19 6th Sec.

Lance Lyadal 11th 9-12

Jackson Fischer 11th 5-5

Landon McChesney 10th 1-4

Graduates:

Adam Jurek 41-10 2nd Sec./AC (153-60 Career)

Tyson Ricker 48-4 1st Sec./5th State/AC (119-39 Career)

Ethan Duncombe 39-6 1st Sec./5th State/AC (101-51 Csreer)

Dylan Kolby 24-5 1st Sec./AC (94-25 Career)

Dylan Weber 27-22 5th Sec./AC (78-46 Career

Ryan Boacker 8-8

Nolan Muellner 3-10