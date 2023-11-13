Mixed Use Development Proposed for West St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new mixed-use development could be coming to the west side of St. Cloud.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the proposed project near County Road 120 and County Road 4.

Torborg Builders wants to create a development consisting of 4,200 square feet of commercial space and six housing units on the ground floor with 42 housing units on the second and third floors. The applicant is proposing to have eight studio apartments, 20 one-bedroom apartments, and 20 two-bedroom apartments for a total of 48 units.

