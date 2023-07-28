Brat Sales in St. Joseph For a Great Cause

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - Get lunch, and help out a great cause today! The St. Joseph Y2K Lions are sponsoring Brat Sales at the St. Joseph Meat Market until 5:00 pm Friday, and again from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday.

All donations, tips, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to “Can Do Canines”.

