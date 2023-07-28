Friday at the Stearns County Fair: Antique Tractors, a Demo Derby, and More!
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - The Stearns County Fair runs through the weekend in Sauk Centre. Here are some highlights of Friday at the Fair:
- 6:30 pm – Antique Tractor Parade,
- 6:30 pm – Draft Horse Wagon Rides,
- 7:00 pm – Demolition Derby sponsored by Community Connection of Sauk Centre,
Plus, there are events happening at the fairgrounds all day long, and the carnival midway opens daily at 12:00.
For a complete list of events, click here.
Enjoy the Stearns County Fair!
