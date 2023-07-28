SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - The Stearns County Fair runs through the weekend in Sauk Centre. Here are some highlights of Friday at the Fair:

6:30 pm – Antique Tractor Parade,

6:30 pm – Draft Horse Wagon Rides,

7:00 pm – Demolition Derby sponsored by Community Connection of Sauk Centre,

Plus, there are events happening at the fairgrounds all day long, and the carnival midway opens daily at 12:00.

Enjoy the Stearns County Fair!

