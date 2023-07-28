Missing Man Found Safe in Royalton Area Campground

ROYALTON (WJON News) - A missing man was found safe at the Two Rivers Campground near Royalton.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call Thursday night at about 8:00 pm.

The caller claimed an inebriated man had told his fiancée he intended to hurt himself and went into the woods with a handgun.

An initial search didn’t find the man, so officers from the Rice and St. Cloud Police Department, as well as the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol, joined the search with canines, drones, watercraft, and a helicopter.

The man was found, unharmed, at about 1:30 am Friday and sent to St. Cloud Hospital.

