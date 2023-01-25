Sassy Country Music Star Elle King Is Coming To Minnesota

ELLE KING IS COMING TO MINNESOTA!

Elle King has a new album (Come Get Your Wife) being released this Friday, January 27th, 2023, and is on tour this year, bringing her unique sassy style of music to Minnesota!

She will be making a couple of different appearances so far, and who knows; maybe in a couple of months, she'll be at more music festivals around our state.

The first stop that I found, says Elle King is bringing her "A-Freaking-Men" Tour to St. Pauls Palace Theatre on First Avenue, on Sunday, March 5th. Showtime will be 7:30 pm. Tickets range anywhere from $40 up to $100 and you can get a standing section or seats in the balcony areas.

GET THE VIP EXPERIENCE

If you want to get up close and personal with Ell, you could purchase their very limited VIP tickets that include:

1 ticket

Early entry into the event

Intimate pre-show performance and hang out with Elle King

Q&A session with Elle King

Group photo with Elle King

VIP Tour poster signed by Elle King

Exclusive Elle King Merch item

Commemorative Laminate

Very limited availability

I checked on the status of these tickets and currently, there are none available, but as we get closer to the date, I'm sure they will open up. I didn't get to see the cost of the VIP experience.

Get our free mobile app

KWIK TRIP BEND OF THE RIVER FALL FESTIVAL

It appears that Elle King will also be making an appearance at The Kwik Trip Bend of the River Fall Festival in Mankato on September 16th, 2023 at Blakeslee Stadium. She'll be performing with the great band '38 Special,' who have 15 albums to their credit and have been performing together for over 40 years.

Elle King will be the perfect matchup since she's a little bit country and a little bit rock n roll. Presale tickets are just $38, and if you want to get in on the presale, you should click HERE now, to get your pre-sale offer.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

Avon, Minnesota...in Pictures