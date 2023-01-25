Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look

Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.

One of those places to get a great sandwich while being more health conscious is Erbert and Gerbert's. And now, there will be more places with that option throughout Minnesota.

St. Cloud area has four Erbert and Gerbert's locations currently. There is one located in Waite Park, and one downtown St. Cloud area as well as a location in Sartell and on the SCSU campus.

There was a location that just opened in West St. Paul with 7 more Minnesota locations planned. This most recent location includes the "new look" of future Erbert and Gerbert's locations. The new style according to Bring Me the News through a spokesperson, includes:

Erbert and Gerbert's was originally founded in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and has grown to 70 locations throughout 12 states. Where the new 7 locations in Minnesota will be has not been announced.

