Sartell-St Stephen Varsity Champion Bowling Team Going To State This Saturday
These amazing kids have done it again, and now they are headed to the State AA Tournament this Saturday at 9 am at Drkula's 32 Bowl in Inver Grove Heights, where 24 teams will be participating.
MEET THE TEAM
The Sartell Varsity Bowling team, consisting of team members Alex Pike (Co-Captain) Caleb Kudrna (Co-Captain) Ryan Kruse, Brandton Larson and Kaleb Kuklok, won their regular season with a 13-1 record. The top finishers from the Class AA North Varsity Super Regional that took place at Super Bowl in Ramsey were:
1st Place Champions: Sartell-St.Stephen/Pierz
2nd Place: Forst Lake/Chisago Lk/Mahtomedi
3rd Place: Princeton/Milaca
3rd: Andover
5th: Spring Lake Park
5th: Coon Rapids
5th: Anoka
5th: St. Michael-Albertville
9th: Blaine
9th: Mounds View
9th: Irondale
9th: Elk River/Zimmerman
Congratulations are also in order for the top finishers from the Class AA South Varsity Super Regional that took place at Park Grove Bowl in St. Paul Park on November 20th:
1st Place Champions: New Prague
2nd...Park (Cottage) Grove
3rd...Tartan
3rd...Farmington
5th...Stillwater area
5th...Lakeville South/Lakeville North
5th...North (St. Paul)
5th...Hopkins/Edina/Eden Prairie
9th...Austin
9th...Rochester John Marshall
9th...Rochester Mayo
9th...Simley
We want to wish the best of luck to Caleb, Kaleb, Brandton, Alex, and Ryan in the State AA Tournament that will be taking place tomorrow, Saturday, December 4th at 9 am at Drkula's Bowl in Inver Grove Heights. Dan informed me that there will be 24 teams from around the state participating in the event, including Princeton, who Dan says is also a very good team, and will be their main competition at the state level.