Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Soccer Looks to Make Deep Playoff Run

The Sartell-St. Stephen girls soccer team is unbeaten at 14-0-1 as they start the postseason today at home against Moorhead. The Sabres are seeded #1 in Section 8-3-A and will host the 8th seeded Moorhead Spuds at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

photo courtesy of Roy Snyder photo courtesy of Roy Snyder loading...

Sabres head coach Roy Snyder and seniors Anna Lundeen, Claire Quinn, Reese Geiger, and Reese Kloetzer joined me on WJON. Snyder says they knew they had a real strong group of kids coming back from last season. He says they showed up every day and put the effort in. Sartell has allowed just 5 goals total this season in their 15 games. Goaltender Anna Lundeen says she does the best she can to stop the ball and she gets a lot of help from her teammates. Lundeen explains the back line doesn't let too much get to her and when it does she does her best to stop it.

photo courtesy of Roy Snyder photo courtesy of Roy Snyder loading...

Claire Quinn explained it was important to begin the season winning games which helped build team confidence and chemistry. Geiger says this team has great chemistry and is one of the most fun teams she has played on. She indicates they are honestly all best friends on and off the field. Geiger goes on to say they love each other and play for each other. She says many of the girls have played soccer together for many years which helps with in-game situations.

photo courtesy of Roy Snyder photo courtesy of Roy Snyder loading...

Sartell-St. Stephen's has been competing at the Triple-A level in the state for the past 2 seasons because of an increase in enrollment in the district. Snyder says there are no bad teams in their section and each opponent is tough. He says the AAA class has an increase speed and competition level. Sartell's only tie came in a game with Buffalo 1-1 on September 6th. Buffalo is a possible 2nd round opponent for Sartell.

Get our free mobile app

The Sartell-St. Stephen girls soccer roster includes Ava Radeke, Anna Lundeen, Reese Kloetzer, Madden Quinn, Jenna Jansky, Briahnna Valdez, Molly Simmons, Lily Elness, Riley Quinn, Kennedi Gack, Genet Nies, Alexis Mentzer, Kaia Gack, Chloe Turner, Kendal Omann, Reese Geiger, Abigail Shaw, Emma Prom-Dockendorf, Claire Quinn, and Briella Kiley.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Roy, Claire, Anna, Reese and Reese it is available below.