Sartell Superintendent Search Survey Completed

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The search for the next Sartell-St. Stephen School District Superintendent has moved into its next phase. The public survey seeking input from parents, staff, and community members has closed.

The district hired the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) to conduct the survey and help with the search process. MSBA Director of Leadership Development Barb Dorn says they received over 300 responses which is pretty good considering everything going on right now:

"There's a lot of other distractions so it can be tougher to get a real high response rate in terms of the timing of it and also if there's been other surveys asking for feedback on their thoughts in any regard so survey fatigue and timing can be something. The other thing that we've noticed is if we don't get as high a response rate sometimes that indicates that stakeholders are pleased with how things are going in the district."

She says the opinion portion of the survey is important as well to see what people are looking for in a superintendent:

"So the summary I think is going to give us both a good read on the numbers of what people are looking for, how they prioritize the skill sets of the superintendent that needs to come in there, what their background or skills should be, as well as we're going to get a real good representation of people's opinions."

Dorn says it will take them a few weeks to compile all the survey results but they will present the results to the school board in an open meeting at 7:30 a.m. on February 8th, and the deadline for applications is February 13th. You can see the full search process timeline on the district's webpage.

