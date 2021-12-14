Sartell Police Help Make Holidays Magical With ‘Shop With A Cop’

SARTELL -- Don't be alarmed if you see a large police presence inside the Sartell Walmart Tuesday evening.

Members of the Sartell police department are participating in their annual "Shop With A Cop" program.

Roughly 28 students are paired with an officer to shop for Christmas gifts or personal care items for themselves, siblings or parents.

Each student gets up to $50 to spend thanks to Walmart and Bernick's who are sponsoring the event.

Last year, the Sartell Police Department did not do the program in person because of COVID concerns.

During Monday's city council meeting, Police Chief Jim Hughes says in addition to the program, several officers have adopted a family for the holidays and will be distributing gifts later this month.