Is anyone else focused on Christmas Shopping already?

I realize that it is early October, but I want to ask you a question, “How many pay checks is it until Christmas”? When you look at it that way, a bit of panic can set in when you realize from a financial standpoint where you are in relation to your Christmas shopping.

Depending upon the year you’ve had, and the things that have gone on this year, adding a part-time job might be something you want to consider. I’ve seen some folks on social media sites asking about part-time work, wondering who’s hiring.

Get our free mobile app

A quick, generic search for Part-Time work on Indeed for St. Cloud came up with 2,947 part-time type jobs available. The types of jobs that are available range from working retail (seasonal help) to warehouse work. Cooking or other types of work in restaurants to positions that require professional experience and training.

But what do you do if a part-time job just isn’t going to work for you? There are work from home options available, but some of these have some dangers that come along with them. One site that you can go to for guidance is The Work from Home Woman, a site created by Holly Reisem Hanna. She has been featured nationally in "Forbes", "Womans Day", "The Huffington Post", "CNN" and many others. This site has been twice recognized by "Forbes" as one of the best websites for your career and should be able to help you navigate all the options and what is Legit and what is not.

Other options could be possible depending on your health, such as donating plasma. And depending on what type of promotions they have going on you can make over 500 dollars over the course of a certain number of visits.

And I’d be remiss if I didn’t put a plug in for our own “The Value Connection” which can help you save money every day, either on gift ideas, or save money on the things you use regularly so you can have extra money for Christmas. One or a combination of these can help you prepare for the holidays that will be here before we know it. Will you be ready?