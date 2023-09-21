Sartell People Victims of Scams; Windows Broken in Sartell

The Sartell Police Department are reporting a pair of frauds. One happened on Oak Pond Drive where someone was scammed out of $15,000. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says when the victim was on their computer the victim says the screen went out of control and indicated they had been hacked. The victim called the number on the screen and the person answering claimed to be Microsoft, asked them to go to the bank and take out a large sum of money and then go to a crypto currency machine and put the money in there. Mages says the victim later realized it was a scam and is working to get their money back. A similar fraud happened in Sartell on 23rd Avenue North where a person was on the computer, got a fraud alert indicating there was fraud happening on their bank account because there were plenty of transactions going to Mexico. The person was told to go to the bank and take out $5,600 and change that into bitcoin. Mages says this victim is also working to get their money back.

Sartell Police are reporting a vandalism at Sauk River Regional Park where vehicles had their windows broken out when rocks where thrown through them and purses were taken out of all 3 vehicles.

Sartell Police are reporting found property on Pine Cone Road North. The found items were a dozen lawn ornaments and construction signs. These items were found on a property that connects to Pine Cone Central Park. Lawn ornaments recovered include a gnome, stormtrooper, and a red, white and blue rooster.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a burglary on the 2900 block of Nottingham Road South were two different residences were entered and miscellaneous items were taken. St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 2600 block of 16th Street South where items were taken from a vehicle that was parked in an open garage.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.