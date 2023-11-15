Sartell Dance Team Cutting Footloose Saturday
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Over 800 dancers will be strutting their stuff on Saturday. The 22nd Annual Sartell Sabre's Dance Showcase is being held at the Sartell-St. Stephen Highschool.
The showcase is a fundraiser for the team as well as a way to show off their talent. Coach Kelly McCarney says the fundraising portion of the show is important for them:
"This is our big fundraiser for the Sartell Dance Team, so it's our annual event. We are super grateful to all of the teams, high school teams, and studios that participate in it, for all of the fans and people that come out and pay admission to come watch the show. It really is super important for our team, it allows us to pay for coaches and travel expenses, our uniform costs and everything else that goes along with it."
Senior Madden Quinn is following in her sister's footsteps as a team Captain and she says the showcase is actually more stressful than their competitions:
"The Sartell Dance Show is unique compared to other competitions we do because most of us are in studio so we have more dances so we're nervous about that so we're doing our dance team dances on top of five other studio dances so that becomes a little nerve racking and more stressful."
The showcase will feature teams from fourteen different schools and four local dance studios. McCarney says they will have dancers from ages three to eighteen. The showcase has two performances on Saturday, 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. There is a cost to attend.
