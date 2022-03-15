Sartell Culinary Students Showcase Skills in Food Truck Challenge

SARTELL -- Culinary students at Sartell-St. Stephen High School are showcasing their talents in the kitchen.

Roughly 15 teams competed in a two-day food truck challenge to start the week. Each team had to design a menu, logo and meal to present to a panel of judges made up of students and staff.

Get our free mobile app

Avry Bailey and Emma Schreiber are teammates of the Sunrise Mobile Cafe. Schreiber says before they could begin cooking, they had to go through several steps.

We had to come up with our own menu design, do some research on food, conduct as survey on what people would like to see in our food truck and create an ad.

Schreiber says they focused on breakfast and their main dish was a Belgian waffle.

Bailey says while they had the opportunity to be creative, it was an eye opening experience.

There is a lot of details you don't think about until you research like the health aspect right down to the gloves, to a driver for our food truck which we didn't even thing of at the beginning.

Some of the dishes on display included smoothies, cupcakes, burgers, and hibachi.

Teams were judged based on menu design, logo, and overall taste.

This is the first year students got to fully participate in the Food Truck Challenge since 2020, which never made it to the judging because of the pandemic.