New Nutrition Business Opens Along Lincoln Avenue in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new business has opened on the east side of St. Cloud.

Lincoln Avenue Nutrition opened Monday in the former Farm Bureau Financial building, just down the street from Target.

Owner Sonja Weisman says after becoming burnt out working in the medical field, she wanted to try another passion of hers.

I looked at this as the other side of health care, where I can continue to help others live a healthier lifestyle. So I just wanted to follow my other dream.

Lincoln Avenue Nutrition sells healthy shakes, and teas for people looking for a healthier way of living.

Weisman says she was overwhelmed by the community support she received during her grand opening.

To be honest it was very emotional yesterday when I got home and processed the day. I was blown way by all the support and love from everyone who showed up.

Weisman says with the building sitting empty for several years, she's excited to bring some new life to St. Cloud's great east side.

Lincoln Avenue Nutrition is open Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with hopes of also opening Saturday's in the future.