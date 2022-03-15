Rockford Woman Dies in Wright County Crash

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP -- A Rockford woman is dead after a crash in Monticello Township Monday morning.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 37 Northeast and Edmonson Avenue Northeast.

Authorities say 59-year-old Debra Mursch was heading north on Edmonson Avenue, stopped at the intersection, then when trying to cross 37th Avenue, collided with an eastbound pickup.

Monticello Fire and Rescue removed Mursch from her small pickup and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The driver of the other truck, 25-year-old Jake Rand of Buffalo was not hurt.

Authorities say the roads were snow-covered and there was heavy, blowing snow at the time of the crash.

