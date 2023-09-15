Sartell Adds Military-Themed Squad Car to the Fleet

SARTELL (WJON News) - There’s a new ride patrolling the streets of Sartell.

Get our free mobile app

The Sartell Police Department unveiled a new, military service-themed squad car that will be used by police officers who are also military veterans.

Photo: Sartell Police Department Photo: Sartell Police Department loading...

The eye-catching design helps bring attention to the local organizations working with veterans fighting PTSD and working to prevent soldier and first responder suicide. The emblems of the Invisible Wounds Project, Soldier’s 6, and 23rd Veteran programs are prominently displayed on the squad car.

Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord says he’s honored to have the vehicle on active patrol and hopes it’s a symbol to the community that no one fights alone.

READ RELATED ARTICLES