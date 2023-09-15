Are These the 10 Most Difficult MN Lake Names to Pronounce?

In Minnesota we talk a lot about the city's and towns that are difficult to pronounce. But we are the Land of 10,000 Lakes and many of those names are pretty difficult to pronounce too. See if you agree these 10 are pretty tough to pronounce correctly.

Slough Lake: Is in Grey Eagle. Slough is typically pronounced "slew" in most of the United States. In New England, you may hear it pronounced in a way that rhymes with "cow"— this is the preferred British pronunciation. You may also hear this word pronounced as "sluff." But with this pronunciation, slough has a different meaning.

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

Alimagnet Lake: is a lake in Dakota. The lake is in Burnsville. The name Alimagnet is supposedly a blended word derived from the first names of Alice McQuillen, Margaret "Maggie" Davis, and Nettie Judd, three young girls who were playing near the yet unnamed lake in the 1860's when surveyors asked their names and subsequently named the lake after them.

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

Lake Le Homme Dieu: Is in Douglas County. Lake Le Homme Dieu was named for a friend of Gleny King, an early settler. The name comes from french "L'homme de Dieu", meaning "The man of God".

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

Bde Maka Ska: Is the largest lake in Minneapolis and part of the city's Chain of Lakes. Surrounded by city park land and circled by bike and walking trails, it is popular for many outdoor activities. The lake was changed to it’s current name in 2017 to celebrate the dignity of those who originally named the lake.

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

Esquagama: Located in St. Louis County. Anglers can expect to find a variety of fish including Black Bullhead, Black Crappie, Bluegill, Brown Bullhead, Channel Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Northern Pike, Pumpkinseed, Rock Bass, Walleye, Yellow Bullhead and Yellow Perch.

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

Kabekona Lake: Kabekona (Gabekana in the Ojibwe language) means "End of the Trail" to dissuade others from venturing to the very clear lake. Kabekona is the 2nd clearest lake in Minnesota.

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

Kabetogama lake: This is a clear lake in northern St. Louis County. This body of water lies within Voyageurs National Park. It is one of the state's 10 largest inland lakes.

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

Saganaga Lake: on the Minnesota – Ontario international border. Most of the lake is protected by the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in the United States and by Quetico Provincial Park and La Verendrye Provincial Park in Canada.

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

Siseewebakwet Lake: Located in Itasca County. Siseebakwet is a name derived from the Ojibwe language meaning "sugar".

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

Lake Winnibigoshish: Located in North Central Minnesota in the Chippewa National Forest. Its name comes from the Ojibwe language Wiinibiigoonzhish, a diminutive and pejorative form of Wiinibiig, meaning "filthy water".

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

