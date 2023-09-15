Did Vikings Fans In Philly Have A Rude Walk Into The Stadium Thursday Night?

Minnesota Vikings fans in attendance at the Philadelphia Eagles game last night had a rude walk into the stadium, as Eagles fans booed and yelled at a group making their way into Lincoln Financial Field before the game. Or did they?

A Vikings fan filmed a portion of the walk from the subway to Lincoln Financial Field, and all you could hear and see was Philly fans boo-ing and telling the Vikings fans to simply turn around now.

